Sacramento City College student says man parked near campus exposed himself to her

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A freshman at Sacramento City College was walking down the street when she says a man in a parked car exposed himself to her.

Sarah Montgomery said she follows the same routine almost every day.

“I was walking down my usual path,” she told FOX40. “It’s a very common area where a lot of kids come out of the parking garage or go into the parking garage.”

On Thursday morning, while walking to class, Montgomery said she saw a man exposing himself inside a car parked right outside of campus grounds.

“And this man was masturbating in his car, windows down,” Montgomery said. “It was a Mazda. Like a lightish, grayish-blue.”

Montgomery claimed the man attempted to call her over to his car. She said she tried to get her phone out in time to take a picture but the man drove away.

“And went into the main, probably the busiest part of the campus, where the parking garage and all the side parking, everything is,” she said.

A spokesperson with Sacramento City College confirmed they received a report on Monday saying a man was seen in a car performing an illicit act.

That spokesperson said officers with the Los Rios Police Department drove around searching for the car but could not find it.

Montgomery said she doesn’t feel comfortable walking near the same intersection anymore.

“I have to take time out of my morning to change my routine and leave earlier,” she explained. “And I started walking around the other way and I check to see if he’s there. Even when I'm not at that part of campus, I check.”

But even through her fears, Montgomery said she wants to raise awareness.

“I feel like if I didn’t do anything about it, something would just feel very wrong, very off. You can either be the victim or you can be the victim and help lead others,” she told FOX40.

“Be mindful and be careful but also know that you still deserve to live your life like a human being.”

The spokesperson with the campus said police are still investigating. If you know anything about the incident, call police.