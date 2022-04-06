SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A special Sacramento City Council meeting was held Wednesday to discuss a ballot initiative aimed at holding the city accountable for getting unhoused residents off the streets.

It’s called the Emergency Homeless Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022. The measure would require the city to find temporary shelter locations for residents and outlaw encampments.

Earlier this month, a coalition of businesses and community organizations circulated petitions to get the act on the November ballot. Wednesday’s meeting was focused on placing an amended version on the ballot.

The council passed the amended measure.