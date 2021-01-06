Sacramento City Council approves new strategy to tackle homelessness crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – By a unanimous vote, Sacramento leaders approved a new citywide strategy to offer a long-term solution for the homelessness crisis.

The Sacramento City Council will now begin a six-month planning phase, during which they will welcome community feedback and review locations for homeless shelters and services throughout the city.

“Addressing affordable housing and homelessness must be a top-tier city priority,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

City leaders will dedicate the first half of the new year to holding public workshops.

“Thousands of people living in tent encampments is wrong. The growth of homelessness without aggressive action is immoral,” Steinberg said. “The human suffering is unacceptable. Its effect on our businesses and our neighborhoods is growing in ways that have reached the breaking point.”

The next step is finding locations to house the homeless and provide the services they need.

It is something that Vice Mayor Jeff Harris noted is not an easy task.

“When you propose a site, most communities rise up and revolt,” Harris explained. “I understand the concerns, I understand the fears, but the fact of the matter is we will not be able to solve these problems unless we find sites.”

The city council said addressing homelessness is an issue that affects everyone in the city.

Steinberg said the long-term solution is in his big picture approach that will head to a final up-or-down vote by the city council in June once the details are finalized.

But some city leaders said help for the homeless in the short-term needs to arrive much sooner.

“We really can’t wait until June to start some of these intermediary steps,” said Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela. “So, how can we get people through the next six months?”

The council hopes to begin answering that question at next week’s meeting.

They also approved the mayor’s request to restart issuing a $100 million bond to build affordable housing in the city.