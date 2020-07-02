Sacramento City Council discusses proposals for police reform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Council held a special meeting Wednesday evening, the bulk of which focused on issues pertaining to police reform.

“We always talk about fixing the system,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “Well, here is a new opportunity to try to help fix that system.”

Council members heard what the mayor called two major proposals. They involve independent reviews of officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths and use of force when it results in any bodily injury.

The hiring of an inspector general with full independence would investigate such incidents and report, publicly, on findings, along with recommendations and discipline for the officer if appropriate. The city manager would have the final say.

“This is bigger than us. We are dealing with the nation’s issues,” Steinberg said. “And how we approach this in terms of reviewing when there is an allegation of wrong-doing is every bit as important as anything else that we might do.”

The mayor said the defund movement has the potential for systemic reform, although it’s interpreted in various ways by people.

“Some people say you should tear down the police department and you should start from scratch,” Mayor Steinberg said. “I don’t think that is practical or appropriate.”

He added that no one on the council supported that idea.

City Councilman Allen Warren introduced what he said is a common-sense approach to police work.

He said that when officers make traffic stops or any contact with a citizen, they should be forthcoming with information.

“They give them a card, a business card that has their name, their badge number and a 1-800 number that talks about how the constituents go about reporting their interaction with police,” Councilman Warren said.