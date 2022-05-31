SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Council will decide on Tuesday if the breaks need to be pumped on a decades-old ban on cruising.

Many lowriders are calling for the ordinance to be repealed.

Israel Ramirez with the Sacramento Lowrider Commission is going into Tuesday’s meeting with high hopes.

“I think we’ve done enough work with city officials where they understand how biased this ordinance is,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez and fellow lowriders in the area are ready to ride an anti-cruising ordinance into the sunset and leave it there.

According to a staff report attached to the city council agenda, the law isn’t really enforced. Ramirez said keeping it leaves a door open.

“The reason we want to repeal it is the stigma, the stigma of the ordinance. You know there is a lot of us in the lowriding community who have feelings when we see these signs on the boulevard. At this point we do want it repealed because even though its not getting enforced, with it being in the books at any time new leadership could come in and decide to start enforcing it at that point.”

The lowrider community was up in arms after the city propped up tents for the homeless along Miller Park, an area the group said was given to them to gather and cruise. The group felt blindsided and ignored.

FOX40 spoke with Sacramento Councilmember Katie Valenzuela about the tents at the time.

“We have to really re-examine our policies and the disparate impact they have on communities,” Valenzuela said at the time.

Ramirez is hopeful about the outcome believing the vote will swing their way ad be a step forward. He said for those businesses worried about roads closing from lifting the ban he thinks it will do more good than bad.

“It’s going to be a plus for a lot of the business owners because we should help drive business to their doors,” Ramirez said.

A shift to cruise control, he believes, benefits everybody.