Sacramento City Council passes ordinance to try to curb illegal firework activity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks cannot be legally sold yet in Sacramento, but Tuesday city leaders agreed on new fines to crack down on illegal use.

Under a new ordinance voted on by the Sacramento City Council, fireworks can only be set off between noon and 11 p.m. on June 28 and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from June 29 through the Fourth of July.

“This is a compromise that doesn’t hurt the fundraising efforts of a lot of very worthy organizations, but it gives a tool in the tool kit to deal with this,” said Sacramento Vice Mayor Jeff Harris.

The ordinance would impose fines on property owners or renters where there is illegal firework activity.

Fines would be $1,000 for the first violation and $2,500 for a second violation within a year of the first, then $5,000 for every violation after that within the same time period.

“We know that every year we have fires that are started, by fireworks but we do expect that to be even worse this year because of the drying conditions,” said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Chris Vestal.