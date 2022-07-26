SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council will vote on Tuesday whether to advance with a plan that would turn a city-owned building into a permanent respite center for unhoused residents.

Currently, the respite center operates when the weather gets extremely hot or cold, but the proposal would keep the center open permanently.

However, some members of the community are not on board with the idea.

“There’s a huge safety risk here,” Juliette Porro, a neighborhood watch organizer, said. “We need to protect children and we’re really really hoping that they’re going to vote the right way,” Porro said.

For Porro, voting the “right way” means the Sacramento City Council votes against Mayor Steinberg’s proposed plan to turn the existing outreach and engagement center into a permanent homeless shelter.

The Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento, a center for foster youth, is roughly 100 feet away from where the respite center is located. The respite center will potentially be open seven days a week for up to 23 hours a day.

“The kids at the receiving home are foster children, so they’ve been through a lot so this is extremely close here,” Porro said.

Monday afternoon, a group of community members gathered outside the site to voice their opposition.

While the property where the respite center would be is owned by the City of Sacramento, the land it sits on is in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County.

This only adds to the frustration for Randy Smith, who believes that Sacramento County is already handling the homeless issue in the area.

“Just a mile away up on Watt avenue on Orangegrove they opened up a center for the homeless to live and there are 92 rooms there,” Randy Smith said.

Both Smith and Porro want to help those experiencing homelessness, but they both do not feel like this property is the best fit.

“I think they need to dig down deeper in their heart,” Smith said.

But even if Tuesday’s vote does not go their way, they say they are not going to give up the fight.

“We’re not going to give up advocating,” Porro said. “We’re going to stand our ground, do everything we can and we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it this afternoon.”

The Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento put out a statement that said, in part, that they are taking a neutral stance on Mayor Steinberg’s proposal but will consider moving to an opposed position in the future if they see negative impacts on the children’s home and the youth it serves.