SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council is holding a special meeting Friday regarding questions about the residency of council member Sean Loloee.

The city council is set to discuss whether they want the city attorney to launch an investigation surrounding Loloee’s residency. Loloee currently serves District 2 on the council which includes the Northern Sacramento areas of Del Paso Heights, Hagginwood and Robla.

Loloee’s residency came into question after a report from the Sacramento Bee, which visited his home at the Hagginwood address. That address is where Loloee is registered to vote.

According to the Bee’s report, a man told the paper that he was “renting the house from Loloee with his son.”

Questions also persist about whether Loloee lives at a Granite Bay home his wife purchased in 2016, which was last assessed at $1.5 million by Placer County.

After the report, Steinberg asked Loloee to provide him, the city manager and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency. Loloee agreed to provide that information to the city council, Steinberg said.