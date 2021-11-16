Sacramento City Council to review Mayor Steinberg’s homeless plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council is expected Tuesday to review a proposal that Mayor Darrell Steinberg says will provide shelter to people living on the streets.

This review is coming after the mayor proposed a first-in-the-nation plan to remove encampments and house the unhoused.

The 84-page ordinance is set to go before the council at 5 p.m.

The proposed plan says every unhoused person in the city has a right to housing and an obligation to accept shelter should the city have enough shelter beds.

If approved, the ordinance would require the city to create enough shelter and housing for the unhoused population.

Once that happens, the city will offer unhoused people two options for shelter, a city-sanctioned camping site known as a safe ground tent encampment or housing in places like homeless shelters, hotel rooms, tiny homes or trailers.

The proposal says the city of Sacramento must have its 20 new sites for shelters, tiny homes and safe ground tent encampments open by January 2023.

According to the ordinance, unhoused people will be obligated to accept the offer for shelter, clearing the way for the city to begin removing encampments.

How will all of this be enforced?

According to the proposal, police would not​ be involved in the process.

Instead, the Sacramento Department of Community Response will respond, and those who refuse shelter won’t face criminal or civil penalties.

Tuesday’s review is the beginning of what is expected to be a long process, as the council is only set to review the ordinance.

No official vote is expected at this time.

If approved, the proposal would not take effect until 2023.