Sacramento City Council to vote Tuesday on new plan for old Sleep Train Arena

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s a site known to many, but a redevelopment proposal will change the old Sleep Train Arena’s entire look and purpose if it passes.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council will review and vote on a proposal aimed at giving the Kings’ former home a makeover.

The project, headed by Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, will lead to a teaching hospital, an innovation park and a medical campus. The proposal will include a college campus and other supportive services, such as a care facility for seniors and a child care center.

The development is meant to create thousands of jobs and new housing.

“Over the next 10 years, the estimations are this hospital will be a $12 billion engine,” Ashby explained.

Ashby said at least 1,500 people will work on the construction of the project, and will be local union members.

“Investors are putting their resources in the heart of our the city, in the downtown, and Natomas, and that we are a city on the rise,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Sacramento’s Planning and Design Commission unanimously voted to recommend the plan to the city council back in January.