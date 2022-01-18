Sacramento City Council votes on potential gas station at Crocker Village

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said Sacramento City Council approved the gas station. The story has been updated to reflect the proposal was voted down in a 7-0 vote.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of residents fought for and against whether a new gas station should be built at Crocker Village during a Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday night.

It was originally approved by the Sacramento City Council back in 2010, but it was then rejected in 2015.

On Tuesday, many residents went forward and said they are for the gas station because it would be a safer, more convenient and more secure option for residents who live in or near the Curtis Park neighborhood.

Other residents and the Sierra Curtis Neighborhood Association, who filed an appeal in 2015, said it does not aline with city and state sustainability goals. They also said it could be dangerous for pedestrians and could bring more traffic to the area.

State judges ruled unacceptable bias and an unfair trial by the council when it was rejected in 2015.

The developer, Paul Petrovich, who purchased the land from Union Pacific back in 2003, said there are no concrete arguments against the gas station.

Some of the public who commented on Tuesday said they go to Crocker Village to eat, get groceries and even get a haircut, which is why they would like a gas station at the location. Others said the gas station is too close to the light rail and pedestrian bridge.

The Sacramento City Council voted against the gas station in a 7-0 vote.