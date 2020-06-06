Sacramento City Council votes to lift curfew immediately, National Guard ends deployment at midnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento city council members voted to immediately end curfew during an emergency meeting Saturday.

“We do not want to keep a curfew in place or the guard on our streets a minute longer than necessary,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a statement released by the city. “The peaceful and powerful demonstrations of the past five days have given me confidence that these measures, which we imposed reluctantly, are no longer needed.”

The statement also said “The deployment of the National Guard, which also began Monday, will expire at 12 a.m. Saturday night.”

The citywide curfew was first imposed on Monday following two days of widespread looting and vandalism in Sacramento.

