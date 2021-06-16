Sacramento City Council votes to seek temporary restraining order against newly-hired representative

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Council made a near-unanimous decision in favor of seeking a temporary restraining order against a representative who was recently hired by District 4 Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela.

City council made the decision in an 8-1 vote.

The petition for the restraining order also includes the wife and children of City Manager Howard Chan.

Attorneys for the city of Sacramento are taking what Wednesday’s press release called an “unusual step” in asking for a restraining order against Skyler Michel-Evleth that would prevent him from physically interacting with other city employees. If granted, the order would go into effect prior to Michel-Evleth’s first day of work.

Valenzuela appointed Michel-Evleth as her council representative on June 4.

Days later, Fox News reported a statement made by Michel-Evleth, a current cohost of the local “Voices: River City” podcast, in which he said Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema “should be terrified for the rest of your life.”

“You should never be able to leave your house, if that is how you are going to use your position to govern. The same thing sort of applies with the mayor and city manager of this city,” he went on to say.

Wednesday’s release cited the quote, claiming Michel-Evleth “has advocated physical harassment of public officials with whom he disagrees.”

“Notably, when discussing recent protests at the private home of City Manager Howard Chan, Michel-Evleth stated officials who do not conform to certain policy beliefs ‘should be terrified every day’ of their lives in anticipation of retribution from an angry public. He went on to explain that he does not believe non-conforming officials should be allowed to live peacefully or to leave their homes with any expectation of safety,” the city’s release reads.

Back in March, a group of around 20 advocates held a protest outside of City Manager Chan’s home demanding he do a better job of holding Sacramento officers accountable. City officials denounced the demonstration, saying, “Protest at City Hall, not outside someone’s bedroom.”

On Sunday, Councilwoman Valenzuela went to Twitter to respond to the report by Fox News.

“The comment, while not eloquently spoken, was that elected officials are beholden to the public that elected them, and should expect to be held accountable for their actions,” Valenzuela tweeted. “Skyler never threatened anyone directly & did not participate in the recent protests at the homes of Mayor Steinberg & City Manager Chan. He has committed no acts that should cause anyone fear, and has assured me & others that he does not wish any harm on anyone at City Hall.”

saying officials who made decisions that harm communities should be scared to leave their homes.



The comment, while not eloquently spoken, was that elected officials are beholden to the public that elected them, and should expect to be held accountable for their actions. — Katie Valenzuela (@katie4council) June 13, 2021

We have to be able to work w people we disagree with. Taking time to understand & engage w folks w different opinions makes our government & decisions better. I'm glad Skyler is making the transition to public service & look forward to working w him to make Sac a better place. — Katie Valenzuela (@katie4council) June 13, 2021

Michel-Evleth, who goes by the last name Henry, said he was notified of the temporary restraining order Tuesday night. In a response to the news, he shared a letter he had written to Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Manager Chan just last week.

“I also want to address some concerns definitively and clearly: I do not condone or support violence perpetrated against anyone who works at City Hall, and it is not my wish to see anyone come to any harm. Full stop,” he wrote in the letter.

His response to the restraining order can be read in full below.

Last evening, I received a phone call from the City of Sacramento informing me they are going to seek a restraining order against me from entering City Hall. I am beyond disappointed in the recent vote by Sacramento City Council to pursue this against me. We expected there would be some within the City that objected to my appointment because I have exercised my right to criticize and oppose many of the leaders within our government, including the Mayor, members of City Council, as well as some City staff members. While I can understand why some may have objected to what I’ve said in the past, seeking a restraining order against me so I cannot go to City Hall and perform the job I was hired to perform is just plain wrong. Last week, I provided a letter directly to the Mayor and City Manager expressing my enthusiasm for starting work with the city, acknowledging that I have some fences to mend- and that I’m dedicated to working hard to achieve that end, and that I in no way endorse or condone violence toward them or anyone else at City Hall. Sharing the letter at the end of this thread. I could not have been more clear or genuine in my outreach to them. I have never stated I, or anyone else, should commit violence against City leaders or City staff. I have never committed a violent act against anyone. I firmly believe some members of the City have created this entire situation to suppress dissent and that it reflects a shameful political attack against Councilwoman Valenzuela. We are not backing down from this improper effort to prevent me from doing the important work Councilwoman Valenzuela hired me to perform. The people of District 4 elected Katie Valenzuela to staff and run her office in an effort to serve Sacramento constituents to the best of her ability, and it is unconscionable that the rest of City Council and the Mayor are holding votes behind closed doors to prevent that mission from succeeding. The people of Sacramento deserve better. Skyler Henry