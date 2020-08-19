Sacramento City Council votes unanimously in favor of $62.3M homeless plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a more than $62 million plan to curb homelessness in the city.

The spending package will fund tiny homes, rental assistance, addiction services and the conversion of two motels into permanent housing.

With Tuesday’s vote, a monthslong vision turned reality for the city of Sacramento.

“It’s just exciting to just see all of the possibilities turned into reality for so many people,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The money, which largely comes from emergency coronavirus relief funds to get people housed during the pandemic, will bring tiny homes throughout the city, 30 manufactured homes, more large shelters and hotel conversions that provide both temporary and long-term housing.

Additionally, the plan offers drug addiction services through a meth sobering center and emergency rental assistance for low-income families struggling to pay their bills.

“This is exactly what we said we were going to do and we’re doing it,” said Sacramento City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby. “Sixty-two million dollars invested in trying to keep people in their homes, dealing with people who can’t pay their rent, helping women and children.”

Although leaders acknowledged the plan isn’t a perfect solution to a complex problem, they said it’s a big step in the right direction in solving the homelessness crisis at a time when more people are at risk of losing their homes.

“The first perception that you will come up against is that it will destroy property values, that it could degrade projects in the area … . It could,” said Councilman Jeff Harris. “We’ve all been up against that but now we have resources. And I think, finally, we’re at a juncture where we can actually show people that we can house the homeless and create positive change in the city of Sacramento.”

City officials say the bulk of the $62.3 million plan comes from emergency coronavirus funding. The rest comes from state funds for Project Homekey, the secondary phase of Project Roomkey, which aims to house the homeless in motels to minimize the spread of COVID-19.