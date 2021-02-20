Sacramento city councilman announces state Senate run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — City Councilman Eric Guerra announced his candidacy for state Senate Saturday.

Guerra says growing up as a farmworker and living in poverty gave him a first-hand experience in hardship. In his announcement, he said he plans to fight hard to help the underprivileged.



“I’m excited to continue the work that I’ve been doing the last 20 years and most recently as a council member to fight for working families, and take this work at the state wide level,” Guerra said.

He said he’s witnessed many people lose their jobs throughout the pandemic and face challenges with housing. Guerra believes this can only be overcome by people willing to help one another.