Sacramento City Councilman Guerra enters race for State Assembly seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento city councilman is the first to put his name in the race for a newly redrawn Assembly district that runs through his neighborhood.

Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra, who represents District 6, announced he is entering the race for the new California Assembly District 10 seat, which was finalized and presented to the secretary of state last month.

“With newly redistricted lines come new opportunities,” Guerra said in Tuesday’s announcement. “I am excited to run in a district whose constituents so perfectly mirror my own personal story. I grew up as a first-generation immigrant working in the fields from the age of 5. This district is filled with people with diverse backgrounds and cultures who are looking for a voice to represent them in the Capitol. I am ready to be their voice in the Assembly.”

Assembly District 10 now has a population of 518,416. Its voting population is primarily white (32.3%), then Asian (26.9%), Latino (20.2%) and Black (16.0%).

Back in February, Guerra said he was running for State Senate District 6 before its 10-year-old lines were redrawn by the California Redistricting Commission.

“I’m excited to continue the work that I’ve been doing the last 20 years, and most recently as a council member, to fight for working families and take this work at the state-wide level,” the councilman said in early 2021.

Guerra was elected as the city council member for District 6 in 2015 and reelected the following year.

Last year, he told FOX40 growing up as a farmworker and living in poverty gave him a first-hand experience in hardship. He now lives in the South Sacramento Tahoe Park neighborhood with his wife and two children.