Sacramento City councilmember, local nonprofit address Hmong homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tucked away in a South Sacramento neighborhood surrounded by businesses, you’ll find people living along Morrison Creek.

Homelessness doesn’t discriminate. Those are the worlds of a Sacramento City Councilmember of Laotian decent, who recently visited an encampment to find many people of the same origin.

As a Hmong American, Councilmember Mai Vang felt even more connected to this group after realizing they had something in common.

“It’s incredibly heartbreaking,” Vang said. “There are definitely individuals that are Hmong that are unhoused in that encampment. Overall, about 30 southeast Asian members living in that encampment.”

Vang and her team decided to do something about it by visiting those people to deliver resources and services — but most importantly, gain their trust.

“A tendency from our communities to not trust government, and rightfully so,” Vang said. “So, building that trust and having folks that look like you, out there providing the services is so critical.”

Food, clothing and supplies were provided by Sacramento Steps Forward, a nonprofit with a goal of ending homelessness.

Theresa Bible, representing the group, said they were able to provide medical and dental services, as well as provide vouchers for IDs and birth certificates.

“To see them actually want the services, I can get emotional about it because all the hard work, all the logistical things that we had to jump through, it made it worth it,” Bible said.

Following the visit to the encampment, volunteers were able to get about a dozen people living on that street into motels.