Sacramento city leaders ask residents to cut water use amid drought conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With drought conditions impacting Northern California, Sacramento city leaders are asking residents to cut their water use by 10%.

The request is part of the county’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which is divided into six stages with water conversation activities increasing with each stage based on the severity of the water storage.

City leaders have dubbed the city’s water reduction efforts as “Water Watch” and the first stage is centered around utility customers reducing their water usage by a tenth of their normal use.

“In response to drought conditions affecting the Sacramento region and state, the City will be asking City residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent,” Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan in a news release.

City officials recommend residents and businesses reduce their water usage by shortening their landscape-watering time and fixing irrigation leaks.

Customers may also save money by taking advantage of water conservation rebates offered through city programs.

In addition to asking customers to conserve water, city officials will reduce irrigation for parks and streetscapes and will stop non-essential water use.

“Activating our Water Shortage Contingency Plan allows us to make effective changes toward reducing water use in the City,” said Bill Busath, director of the Sacramento Department of Utilities. “This is an important step toward managing our water supplies during drought conditions.”

The 10% conservation request can increase to over 50% if drought conditions become more severe, according to a public draft of the Water Shortage Contingency Plan released by the county:

Table from Sacramento County Water Agency Water Shortage Contingency Plan (ver 4-19-21)

Sacramento city leaders last declared drought conditions from 2014 to 2017, according to the release.