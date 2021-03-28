Sacramento City officials respond to protests directed at city manager’s home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento city officials criticized a group they say planned to protest outside the home of City Manager Howard Chan.

A photo of Chan was posted on social media as a ‘wanted’ poster by organizers who want to see him and other city officials held accountable for the wrongful deaths of Black men committed by the Sacramento Police Department.

On Saturday, Sacramento Radical Education posted on Facebook a ‘wanted’ photo of Howard Chan.

“In the four years that he has been the city manager, Howard Chan has only fired six officers for misconduct. This does not include the officers that murdered Stephon Clark. Nor does it include the murderers of Darrell Richards. The people of Sacramento will no longer stand by and tolerate such negligence. We demand that Howard Chan quit his job as city manager or that he begin holding the Sacramento Police department accountable for their crimes and abuses of power.”

The post called for a protest on Sunday at Elderberry Park at 7 p.m.

The Mayor’s office in reaction released a letter to the organizers and denounced the ‘wanted’ photos stating there are alternative forms of peaceful protesting and protesting at the homes of city officials “traffics in violence, hate and intimidation.”

“A small group of people willing to embrace violence to advance their ill-defined agenda cannot be allowed to put our City leaders and their families at risk in their homes. Protest at City Hall, not outside someone’s bedroom.”

The letter was signed by multiple city officials including Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

