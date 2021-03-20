Sacramento City Teachers Association, district reach deal to resume in-person learning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association says they have reached an agreement with the district to resume in-person learning.

According to the SCTA, negotiations ended early Saturday morning after both sides reached an agreement on safety protocols and an instruction model.

“The agreement includes a number of modifications to the district’s current plan, including bringing secondary students back earlier than previously projected,” said Sacramento City Unified School District.

The return to in-person learning for Sacramento students will be a phased-in approach beginning April 8. Students in lower grades will return first with “all students returning by April 22.”

Families will be allowed to choose whether to send their children back or continue online learning, the SCTA says.

But over half of the families in the district are expected to send their children back to school, according to Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

“Our negotiations have been very productive and far less adversarial than some of our past bargaining sessions. I’m confident that the agreement we reached today will allow students, teachers and staff to return to our school buildings safely,” said SCTA President David Fisher, a second grade teacher.

The SCTA says a vote later this week will ratify the agreement:

Students in PreK – grade 3, and K-6 Special Day Classes will return on April 8;

Students in grades 4-6 will return on April 15; and

Students in grades 7-12 will return on April 22. This is sooner than the district had previously announced, and will allow Sac City Unified to begin supporting secondary students two weeks earlier.