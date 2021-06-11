Sacramento City Teachers Association, SCUSD board speak about superintendent no-confidence vote

By an overwhelming margin of those who voted, union members in the Sacramento City Teachers’ Association say they do not support Superintendent Jorge Aguilar and the path he wants to take the district.

This comes after months of pandemic-era wrangling with Sacramento City Unified School District about the start of date for this school year, appropriate coronavirus precautions and other contract stipulations.

Sacramento City Teachers’ Association President Davis Fisher and the SCUSD Board President Christina Pritchett joined Sonseeahray to explain their views.