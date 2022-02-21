Sacramento City Unified facing long independent study waitlist, teacher shortage amid vaccine deadline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is hoping to have all of its staff and students vaccinated by next week – a goal that’s proving difficult and is affecting the district’s independent studies program.

There are nearly 600 students on the waitlist for the independent studies program. The Sacramento City Teachers Association president said the district needs to find an alternative plan to combat the teacher shortage.

By Feb. 28, all staff and students within the SCUSD are required to have their COVID-19 vaccine.

Last Friday, the district announced more than 3,000 students have yet to get vaccinated, submit an exemption or sign up for regular testing.

On top of that, staff who fail to meet the deadline will be put on unpaid leave.

“It’s a very challenging situation,” Sacramento City Teachers Association President David Fisher said.

While the Sacramento City Teachers Association was on board with a vaccine mandate, Fisher said there is still a major teacher shortage, especially within the independent study program.

“There are approximately 30 independent study teachers, and the district has been posting for at least 15 more,” Fisher explained.

A district spokesperson said there are 569 students on the waitlisted for independent study. Just last month, there were about 370 students on that list.

“It is a big number,” Fisher said. “There are close to 600 students on the waiting list. They haven’t had any instruction this year.”

Fisher said the district may need to hire another half dozen teachers to make up for the large waitlist, and with the vaccine mandate deadline approaching, he believes the district should pivot to another option.

“With a giant need for teachers in the classroom, of course, and independent study, it just seems logical that there could be alternative assignments,” he said.

At the moment, the district said they are not going to add any more students to the waitlist until they get more students vaccinated and continue negotiations with independent study staff.

The district said they are hoping to close the gap on decreasing the number of unvaccinated students and the waitlist following their next board meeting on March 3. The teachers union believes a bump in pay will help hire more teachers during this shortage.