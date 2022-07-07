SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This summer, the Sacramento City Unified School District will be having a summer mobile food pantry for Sacramento families.

According to a news release from Sacramento City Unified School District, their Nutrition Services Department will be offering free food and fresh produce served Monday through Friday for the entire summer. The mobile food pantry is open for all Sacramento community members and no SCUSD enrollment is needed.

The curbside grab-and-go program will begin on June 27 and go through Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Every day the mobile pantry will be offered at a different location:

Mondays: West Campus 5022 58th St., Sacramento

Tuesdays: Father Keith B Kenny 3525 MLK Blvd., Sacramento

Wednesdays: AM Winn 3350 Explorer Dr., Sacramento

Thursdays: Rosa Parks K-8 68th Ave, Sacramento

Fridays: Serna Center 5735 47th Ave., Sacramento

The food distribution program is in partnership with No Kid Hungry and the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.