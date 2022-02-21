Sacramento City Unified parents encouraged by district’s use of at-home COVID tests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s the second consecutive three-day weekend for the Sacramento City Unified School District, and while kids get more time to hang out with friends, the district wants everyone to come back safe and negative for COVID-19.

“We hope that not only here – not only here to everybody around the world – should be protected,” said parent Lot Tram.

Last week, the district sent out 9,654 take-home tests, resulting in 115 positive cases, meaning 115 cases kept out of SCUSD schools.

The district sent out those take-home test kits again this weekend, but some parents prefer having professionals administer the tests.

“It’s been really easy getting the test. You can get them at school. You can get them at any Sacramento Unified elementary school or so,” said parent Keerah Osby. “Coming up here to the district office is very easy. So, it’s been quick and easy.”

The Serna Center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, Albert Einstein Middle School has a testing center open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“I appreciate it a lot. Because, you know, even with events and things like that, we need tests, you know, and even with school, you know, getting into contact with other people who are positive we’re able to get the tests very quickly,” Osby continued. “Get the results in 15 minutes to our phones. Didn’t have our whole family come.”

Osby said her family will continue to wear a mask for good measure but they are looking forward to the end of the month when state health officials plan to again reassess the mask mandate for students.