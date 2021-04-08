Sacramento City Unified returns to in-person learning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another school district in the Sacramento area is returning to in-person learning.

Starting Thursday, the Sacramento City Unified School District will open its doors to early kindergarten programs through third grade students, with some K through sixth special day classes.

Grades four through six will return to the classroom on April 15, when the state is set to open COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone age 16 and older.

Seventh to twelfth graders will be allowed back on campus starting April 22.

Students will be broken up into two groups, with Group A attending classes Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while Group B attends Thursdays and Fridays.

The district has new cameras inside the classroom to provide those who are learning at home a more traditional classroom experience.