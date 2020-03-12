Sacramento City Unified says substitute teacher tested positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Wednesday that someone who worked at one of its schools tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive worked as a temporary volunteer and substitute teacher in February, according to Wednesday’s press release.

According to Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson, there is no recommendation that the school, Sutterville Elementary School, should be closed.

“Any student or staff who is sick is encouraged to stay home until free of symptoms for 72 hours, or after seven days from the start of symptoms, whichever is longer,” said Beilenson.