Sacramento City Unified School District pushing for more students to apply for college financial aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District has kicked off a campaign to get as many students as possible to apply for federal and state financial aid to enter college.

In the past four years, financial aid application completion rates rose in the inner city district from 47% to 76%, with close to a 100% rate at the district’s West Campus.

The district says it’s committed to making sure their students have a chance to continue their education beyond what they offer.

Among those urging students to fill out free applications for federal student aid, also known as FAFSA, is the student member of the board of education.

“Completing the FAFSA for me and many of the low income and even otherwise of the students in the district is an incredibly good way for students to understand that college might be more attainable than they might think,” Isa Sheikh, a student district board member, explained.

Financial aid is available to students regardless of immigration status, and eligibility can be determined quickly.

Applications are available at the California Student Aid Commission website.