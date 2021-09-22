Nearly 50 Sacramento-area students remain in Afghanistan

SACRAMENT, Calif. (KTXL) — Both Sacramento City Unified and San Juan Unified school districts said multiple students were still in Afghanistan as of Wednesday.

SJUSD told FOX40 they received word from families that roughly 40 of their students were still in Afghanistan, while SCUSD said at least eight of their students were in the country.

“The district was aware of some of the student situations ahead of the first day of school on September 2, and continues to assess absences to determine if other students who have not returned to school might be located in Afghanistan,” SCUSD said.

According to the SCUSD, many of the students who remain there are reported to be American citizens and legal residents.

Both school districts said they are working with the U.S. State Department and California lawmakers as they receive updates from the students’ parents and families.

“We are closely working with our congressional representatives, and appreciate their tireless efforts to help these students and their families. We remain hopeful that our students will soon be able to safely leave Afghanistan, come home to the U.S. and return to school in Sacramento,” said Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

Earlier this month, the San Juan Unified School District reported 27 of their students were still in Afghanistan.