Sacramento City Unified School District temporarily closes all schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento City Unified School District superintendent and school board announced Thursday night that all schools in the district will temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns.

The district says the closures will begin Monday, March 16.

Schools will be open to all students Friday, March 13. But for families who wish to keep their students home, the absence will be excused, according to the announcement.

Classes will resume on Thursday, March 19.

An update by SCUSD officials will come Tuesday, March 17, on whether the school closure period will be extended.

On Thursday, Sacramento County Public Health announced six new cases of COVID-19 in Sacramento County, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 17.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.