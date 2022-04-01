SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A deal between Sacramento City Unified School District and teachers and staff has yet to be reached, and as the strike enters into April, staff within the district are struggling to figure out how to make ends meet.

“We’re not out here getting paid at all,” said Katie Santora, Nutrition Services lead at John F. Kennedy High School.

It’s a scary situation for people like Santora as they wonder how they are going to pay their bills.

“I do live paycheck to paycheck. My take-home check is not even $1,700 a month,” Santora said.

Santora said she can barely live on the money she was making, and that the strike has only made the situation worse.

“My rent is $1,140. My car note with my insurance is $450. Do the math. I haven’t even put food on my table or gas in the tank,” Santora said.

Things are not much different for bus driver Jennifer Sharp.

“I had to apply for the food assistance program. I have a mortgage I got to worry about,” Sharp said.

Sharp said her situation is difficult as well because she has to care for her family.

“I have my mom I take care of. I got my daughter; she’s in college full-time,” Sharp told FOX40. “So, I’m kind of helping her with that.”

But both Sharp and Santora said they are committed to standing up for themselves. While it’s a frustrating situation, Santora said there is a reason she wants to work for the district.

“The benefits for the district is why I stay,” Santora said.

No one from the district would speak to FOX40 on camera, but in their most recent proposal, they offered to pay 100% of the cost of the Kaiser Permanente health plan for all teachers. They will also cover the difference for employees on the Health-Net plan until 2024.

But until an agreement is reached, Sharp and Santora said they are hoping for the best.

“I’m going to stay out here and fight until it’s over,” Santora said.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do it. I’m just relying on faith right now,” Sharp said.

Negotiations are still ongoing. The district’s Board of Education did send a letter to the Sacramento City Teachers Association urging them to go back to work while bargaining continues. However, it does not look like that will happen.