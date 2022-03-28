NICOLAUS, Calif. (KTXL) — The impacts of the Sacramento City Unified strike have reverberated beyond the classroom.

Sports matches and practices throughout the district have been called off for the time being.

In Sutter County, several SCUSD golf teams were scheduled to compete in a regional tournament Monday, but that never happened.

Dozens of high school golfers took part in the regional tournament known as the Metro Tourney at the River Oaks Golf Club in Nicolaus. Players came from River City, Monterey Trail, Laguna Creek and Grant high schools, among others.

McClatchy, Burbank and Kennedy high schools were originally scheduled to participate but were not in attendance. They accounted for up to 18 golfers.

“It’s kind of tough to reschedule an 18-hole golf tournament,” said Jon Ussery, Laguna Creek High School athletic director and boys golf coach.

Ussery organized the tournament months in advance. While he said he wishes the teams from SCUSD could participate, he said to reschedule until the strike ends would simply have been too challenging.

Still, playing without them, he said, is everybody’s loss.

“We’re one of the better teams, Kennedy is one of the better teams, McClatchy is one of the better teams in our league, too,” Ussery said. “Obviously, we want to compete against the best at the same time and the same conditions to see how well they play against each other.”

Still, he was keeping optimistic and noted organizers were working to reschedule the tournament just for the SCUSD golfers who missed out. They’ll select a date as soon as the strike ends.

As for what happens on the course Monday, Ussery said he was making sure his team succeeds on the fairway.

“On the positive, we get to play golf and just live with it and move on,” he said.