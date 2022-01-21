Sacramento City Unified to give every student 5 N95 or KF94 masks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District on Friday said it will give every student in its district five N95 or KF94 masks.

According to the district, it was able to secure enough N95 masks to begin giving them to middle schools and high schools on Monday, Jan. 24.

“This distributional challenge—to offer five of the highest quality protection masks to every student to prevent the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant is worth the undertaking,” said Jorge A. Aguilar, Superintendent, Sacramento City Unified School District.

Sac City Unified said KF94 masks best fit younger children, so it will distribute those masks when it receives them next week to students who are in kindergarten and up to those in sixth grade.

“School sites will communicate with parents and guardians when their masks will be ready to distribute to students, which will be by January 28 or sooner for middle and high school students, and by February 4 or sooner for Kindergarten through 6th grade students,” Sac City Unified said.