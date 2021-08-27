Sacramento City Unified to reopen schools with COVID-19 testing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Testing is front-and-center of Sacramento City Unified’s reopening plan.

The Sacramento City Unified School District will offer COVID-19 testing at all 75 of its school sites upon reopening Sept. 2, providing tests to roughly 41,000 students and 4,700 staff.

The district will also host Back-to-School testing events Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 1-6 p.m. at C.K. McClatchy, Hiram Johnson, John F. Kennedy, Luther Burbank and Rosemont High Schools for all Sac City Unified students and staff.

Courtesy: Sacramento City Unified School District

Access to regular testing is key to keeping the community safe, District Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar said in a statement.

“Our district is proud to offer this easy access to testing for our students and staff,” Aguilar said. “I encourage all of our students and staff to take advantage of these extensive testing services as SCUSD.”

Students and staff can register for testing using the links below. They can also be found here.

Student Registration Link

Staff Registration Link

Students and staff only need to register once, using their enrolled school as the general enrollment location. Parent or guardian consent is required for students under 13 years old.

Students are required to wear masks both indoors and outdoors while on-campus. Staff is required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. More information about the district’s health and safety plan may be found here.