SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Despite the state lifting its mask mandate for schools starting on March 12, students in the Sacramento City Unified School District will still be required to wear masks for at least another month.

The SCUSD Board of Education voted in a special meeting Tuesday to adopt a policy that requires students to wear masks until at least April 18 when they return from spring break.

According to the district, the school board also voted in the special meeting to delay the vaccine requirement for students and will review future enforcement after the school year in June.

In a press release, the district said Sacramento County needs to fall into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 “low community level” tier and remain there for four consecutive weeks.

According to the CDC, Sacramento County was in the “medium level” of transmission as of Wednesday. The district said until the county leaves that category and stays there, its mask requirement will remain in effect for students and staff.

“The earliest that Sacramento County could move into the CDC’s ‘low community level’ tier would be March 10,” the district said in its release. “If that were to happen, and Sacramento County remains in the ‘low community’ tier for four weeks, ending on April 7, SCUSD will align with the State of California’s strong recommendation for masking effective Monday, April 18.”

According to the Sacramento County Department of Public Health, the county had a seven-day average of 10.4 cases per 100,000 people last week. That number has declined every week since the peak of the omicron wave in early January.

Per the CDC, a county needs to have a case rate of less than 10.0 per 100,000 people to enter the low transmission category, if the area has fewer than 200 new cases in the past seven days.

According to the district, 93.82% of students have already met SCUSD’s vaccination requirement or at least agreed to daily testing. The district said about 2,330 students have either not been vaccinated or agreed to routine COVID-19 testing.

“The layered COVID mitigation efforts implemented in our schools, including masks, have contributed to keeping students and staff healthy so our schools could stay open,” SCUSD Board President Christina Pritchett said in the release. “It is encouraging that COVID transmission rates appear to be declining. The ongoing COVID mitigation efforts implemented at our school sites will help this trend to continue.”

In October, the school board voted to enact a vaccine mandate deadline of Nov. 30 for staff and students, who are 12 and over. Students who didn’t get vaccinated or agreed to daily testing by Feb. 1 would be assigned to the district’s independent study program.

The district pushed back that deadline to Feb. 28, alluding to a January surge of COVID-19 cases as a reason for delaying its vaccine and testing mandate.

As of March 8, the district said over 99% of SCUSD staff members met its requirement of submitting their vaccination status or an approved exemption. About 36 employees have not reported their status, according to the district.

The district said it hopes 100% of its employees will meet its status requirement before March 11. Staff members who don’t submit their vaccination status or have an approved exemption letter will be placed on unpaid leave starting March 14.