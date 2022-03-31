SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An agreement between teachers, staff and the Sacramento City Unified School District has yet to be reached.

The bargaining teams entered the district’s office Wednesday night to hold a sit-in and demand their contracts be finalized. Some parents followed their lead and even stayed the night in the building.

“It’s definitely been a long night,” said parent April Ybarra.

The teams made their way inside the SERNA Center again on Thursday after declining the recent proposal of a 3% raise and an additional one-time stipend.

“They really did feel like continued stalled tactics and a lack of effort to bring a resolution,” said Dan Schallock, VP of SEIU 1021.

Ybarra said parents are sick and tired of having their kids out of the classroom. She and two others stayed at the building all night.

“We are mothers here demanding that our children get equitable education, that they keep speaking about, that our superintendent keeps bringing up,” Ybarra said.

The district again refused to go on camera with FOX40 on Thursday, but Superintendent Jorge Aguilar released a video message on Wednesday addressing his concerns regarding the district’s budget.

“The bottom line is this: Our yearly expenses are more than the amount of money that we get from the state to serve our students,” Aguilar said in the video.

But for some in the district, his response isn’t adequate.

“Every proposal that the labor partners have made in terms of ongoing money, is something that the district can afford without touching any one-time money,” Schallock said.

FOX40 was told negotiations were ongoing between the unions and the district Thursday afternoon. Parents said they still plan on staying another night unless there is an agreement.