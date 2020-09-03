Sacramento City Unified’s technical problems disrupt first day of school for teachers, students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of school got off to a bumpy start for the Sacramento City Unified School District.

District-wide technical issues prevented some students from logging into their classes.

For media teacher Julie Del Agua, she had to track down students who were absent the first day of virtual learning.

“This is the roughest first day of school I’ve ever had,” Del Agua told FOX40. “Even my first year teaching wasn’t this bad.”

She said roughly half of her students didn’t show up due to a glitch in the computer system.

“A lot came in late. A lot came in the wrong period. Just, still trying to figure it out,” Del Agua said.

SCUSD says its computer program did not automatically add students into classrooms like it was supposed to. So, teachers had to input them manually.

“I thought I was ready and I don’t know if I’m ready. It’s just … it’s a lot,” Del Agua said.

Superintendent Jorge Aguilar acknowledged the frustrations but said they’re focused on solutions.

“I do apologize for any of the anxieties that that has created or did create,” Aguilar said. “We hope that we work through all of those issues.”

They were still working to narrow down how many students were impacted, but they believe the issue should be fixed by Friday.

In the meantime, Del Agua saif she’s still trying to deal with all the struggles that come with teaching through a screen.

“And I feel like I’m talking to a wall at times,” Del Agua said.

And Del Agua isn’t just trying to keep her students engaged, she has her own two children who are also distance-learning.

“You might be working independently, but that doesn’t mean you can now come ask for help because I’m still working,” Del Agua said.

But Del Agua remained optimistic.

“Tomorrow, hopefully, it will be better,” Del Agua said. “I mean, it can’t get any worse.”

A formal learning plan has yet to be agreed upon by the district and the teachers’ union. So, parents may notice some differences in instruction in the meantime.