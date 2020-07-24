Sacramento community members condemn gun violence at candlelight vigil for 18-year-old victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of people with candles in hand said a prayer Thursday night as they remembered and cherished the life of 18-year-old Zarrie Allen.

“Senseless act that somebody did and like my wife said, I don’t wish this to no parent,” said Herman Garrett.

Allen lost her life when she was shot while visiting a gravesite with friends at the Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery Monday night.

Investigators say they do not believe Allen, a sophomore studying nursing at Sacramento State, was the intended target. They believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

The person or people responsible for Allen’s death still have not been found.

“There’s now these innocent bystanders. The last few vigils, the last two have been innocent bystanders,” said Berry Accius with Voice of the Youth.

Tanya Bean-Garrett and her husband, Herman, are all too familiar with loss. Their 19-year-old son, Deston, a former Sacramento Charter High School football player, was the victim of gun violence back in 2016.

“We carry our babies in our wombs for nine months and to lose them, it’s just hurtful,” Bean-Garrett said.

They stood with the community in support of the family suffering an unimaginable loss.

“I pray to God that he gives you strength, the strength that he gave me and my wife to stay strong,” Garrett said.

“That’s the more frustrating part as a father. Again, I have daughters, I remember when my daughter was 18,” Accius said.

Those in attendance said they hope the violence that has claimed the lives of young men and women in recent months comes to an end.

“We, as a community, we’re standing in front of it saying that this is our rally cry. Again, we’re here at another vigil, and I’m hoping we don’t have to do this again,” Accius said.

If you have any information that can help in this investigation, you’re asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.