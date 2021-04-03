Sacramento community mourns metro firefighter Kyle Rutherford

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento community said goodbye to one of their own during a memorial service for Metro firefighter Kyle Rutherford.

In between the laughter and tears, it’s clear Rutherford was very loved.

“By knowing Kyle and having him in our corner, we were all blessed and benefited from him,” said Metro Fire Captain Aaron Todd.

According to Metro Fire, the 38-year-old passed away last month while on his way to work in a single-car crash in Roseville.

On Saturday, Rutherford’s friends and family gave him one last goodbye with a memorial service at Crossroads Church.

“They’re saying farewell to Kyle. A husband, a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend,” said fire chaplain Kevin Snider.

Rutherford leaves behind his wife and four children. His mother-in-law tearfully read a letter written by her daughter, Rutherford’s wife.

“I’ve never been so loved strongly, and as hard by a man, and you are my person. You showed me true, true love. You are my soulmate,” read Jan Rakestraw.

Rutherford’s father also got emotional while reflecting on his son’s short life.

“Kyle was, in his short life, an absolutely outstanding father and husband,” said Ed Rutherford through tears.

After hearing from fellow co-workers and family the community said their final goodbye.

“A final alarm has been dispatched for Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Engineer Kyle Rutherford of Fire Station,” said the announcement.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Kyle Rutherford’s family during this difficult time.

To give support, click or tap here.