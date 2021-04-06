Sacramento company delivers nearly 1.25M free meals to seniors during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento company that provides mobility services for seniors and people with disabilities will deliver its 1.25 millionth meal Wednesday to seniors in need during the pandemic.

Paratransit Inc. announced that through its partnership with the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services and the Great Plates Delivered program, the company has been able to deliver free meals to those sheltering in place during the pandemic.

“We’re proud to work with Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services and so many other wonderful local agencies to help get food to those in need. Reaching this milestone of 1.25 million meals delivered during the pandemic is a huge milestone for us,” said Paratransit Inc. CEO Tiffani Fink.

Paratransit officials said the company used its fleet of mobility vehicles and its route scheduling software system to deliver boxes of hot and non-perishable food items provided by its partners to Sacramento residents free of charge since last spring.

“SFBFS is incredibly fortunate to have this partnership with Paratransit,” said Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services President Blake Young. “Without their support, many seniors and public transit users with disabilities in our community would not have received the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

Paratransit first began delivering Sacramento Food Bank boxes to 3,000 Sacramento-area seniors in April 2020, according to Tuesday’s release.

The next month, Paratransit officials said the company joined the Great Plates Delivered program, partnering with 40 local restaurants to provide hot meals to over a thousand Sacramento seniors three days a week, in addition to the food boxes.

“Helping Sacramento residents is at the core of everything we do at Paratransit,” Fink said in the release.