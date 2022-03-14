(KTXL) — There is a high chance of measurable rain in Sacramento for the first time in almost 10 weeks.

What was once a surplus of almost 9 inches of rain in Sacramento has become a deficit.

It has been 66 days since Sacramento has observed a measurable amount of rain. This is a record dry streak during the wet season.

What once was almost a 9" surplus has turned into a deficit at Sac Executive Airport. A record dry January-February is to blame. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Jc2fbsyE5p — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 14, 2022

The area of high pressure responsible for keeping California so dry for the past two months has shifted south, allowing a pathway for rain to fall on Northern California.

Goodbye blocking high! It has shifted south, allowing a pathway for rain in northern California. Wet weather is expected tonight-tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/MhX3CN4Hcl — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 14, 2022

Rain will start overnight Monday and continue into the Tuesday morning commute, and there is downpour potential.

The rain will shift east to the foothills in the afternoon as the valley dries out. The Valley should see sunshine before the day is done.

This storm will approach from the west, keeping warm air in place. This will result in high snow levels near 7,000 feet. A modest sum of 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected.