Sacramento could see return to outdoor events after new guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More outdoor entertainment options will be available in California but like many other aspects of pandemic life, restrictions will apply.

Starting April 1, theme parks, outdoor sports and live performances will allow fans and attendees.

“Finally, a step in the right direction,” said Mike Testa.

Testa is the president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.

“Obviously we’ve got the Farm to Fork Festival, the Tower Bridge Dinner. We’ve got the largest rock festival on the West Coast in Aftershock coming up in October, and then, Sacramento is set to host its first Iron Man also in October of this year. So, these things are all trending in the right direction,” Testa said.

How many people can show up will depend on the county where the event is being hosted. Purple tier counties will only be allowed 100 people max.

A percentage of a given venue’s capacity will be used for counties not in the purple tier.

Sacramento Republic FC released a statement to FOX40 that reads:

As we continue to prepare for our upcoming season, we’re excited about the opportunity to welcome our passionate fans back to matches. We applaud the efforts of our state and Sacramento County leadership to ensure community health remains a priority, while working to create a pathway for a safe return to game day. Sacramento Republic FC

Right now, all tickets to any event must be purchased in advance regardless of county color tier and no venue is allowed concession sales during an event.

Testa says its a good first step, especially for employees looking for a paycheck.

“It means jobs for people and a lot of folks especially in these industries have been sitting on the sidelines for 11 months,” Testa said.