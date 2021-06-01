Sacramento County among 4 local counties that can move into state’s orange tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano and Nevada counties can move into California’s orange “moderate” reopening tier.

Changes will take effect Wednesday, allowing for looser restrictions.

Counties move into the orange tier when data shows they have a case rate between two and 5.9 each day per 100,000 residents.

The 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate can be no higher than 4.9%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Under the orange tier, businesses like restaurants, breweries, wineries, movie theaters, gyms and places of worship can expand their capacity.

The orange tier also allows for graduation and commencement ceremonies to be held outdoors at 33% capacity with modifications to seating.

Two local counties, Yuba and Stanislaus, remain in the red tier.

California is expected to drop its color-coded tier system on June 15. Social distancing requirements will also disappear.