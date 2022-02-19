Sacramento County announces closure of multiple COVID-19 testing sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state, Sacramento County officials announced the closing of multiple testing sites.



Locations in Natomas, Folsom, and other areas will shut their doors later this month due to lower demand.

Site worker Bobby Dalton Roy told FOX40 backup is ready in case the sites need to reopen and help in the event of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve now built a really strong partnership with the Sacramento Medical Reserve Corps. And so, we can, at literally a phone call or email away, we can mobilize them,” Roy said,

Roy said people should continue using masks and social distancing to maintain the drop in cases.

Seven sites will remain open in Sacramento County for testing. Tap or click here for more information.