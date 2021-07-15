Sacramento County asked to wear masks indoors where vaccination status isn’t confirmed

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following in the footsteps of neighboring Yolo County, Sacramento County’s public health officer is urging all residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unlike Yolo County, however, Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye is recommending residents wear masks indoors only in places where they wouldn’t need to confirm their vaccination status prior to entry.

“For example, in a workplace where employee rules allow for no masking after self-attestation of vaccination status, masks do not need to be worn by those who are vaccinated,” Thursday’s release reads. “But in a public space such as a grocery store or restaurant, masks are strongly recommended, regardless of vaccination status.”

Exactly one month since the state lifted restrictions put in place during the pandemic, Sacramento County’s daily case rate has gone up and less than half of the county is vaccinated.

Data and chart courtesy of Sacramento County Public Health

So far, Sacramento County has recorded 101 cases of the highly infectious delta variant, but according to Dr. Kasirye, “not every specimen is tested for the variants – so actual numbers may be much higher.”

“The drastic increase in cases is concerning – as is the number of people choosing not to get vaccinated.” Dr. Kasirye wrote. “Our best protection against COVID-19 continues to be the vaccine. We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves, and their family and friends.”