Sacramento County authorities searching for at-risk man near Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Sacramento County are searching for 71-year-old John Raymond Torgerson, an at-risk man who was last seen near Garden Highway.

Torgerson was last seen Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at his home near Sand Cove Park.

Authorities believe he is on foot.

Torgerson was wearing a striped pink and white shirt, a yellow sweatshirt and blue jeans. He also had on a necklace with his information on it.

He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall; weighs 160 pounds; and has white hair and brown eyes.

Torgerson is familiar with the area but has Alzheimer’s disease and may be disoriented, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911.

“With memory issues they become disoriented very quickly. So when you have a situation where there’s traffic, that poses a risk. When you have a body of water, another risk,” warned Sgt. Rod Grassmann.

Plz RT! Missing person, near Garden Hwy, wearing pink shirt & yellow sweater. If seen call 911 to report. #SSDAIR pic.twitter.com/Q1IsweuHWz — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 29, 2021