Sacramento County bars, bowling alleys welcome back regulars as reopening plans progress

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The latest round of reopening means even more of California is getting back to business.

For more than 40 years, Country Club Lanes in Sacramento has never closed. But back in March, the 24-hour bowling alley was forced to shut down.

At noon Friday, however, the balls were rolling again.

“So, this is my exercise and it feels really good,” said bowler Dan Dodd.

President Dave Haness told FOX40 everyone needs a mask to enter the bowling alley. Temperatures are taken at the door, hand sanitizer is everywhere and employees are always cleaning, all while keeping bowlers spaced apart.

“So, we have it actually choreographed for every one of our 48 lanes as to where each person can stand or sit so they are social distanced effectively,” Haness explained.

Country Club Lanes was allowed to open as a family entertainment center. For the time being, it will be closing at 2:30 in the morning but will reopen each morning at 9.

However, just because a place is allowed to be open does not mean it will be open.

Theaters are allowed to open but the Century theater in the Arden area is not open. Sources tell FOX40 it could be back open by the end of the month.

All bars in Sacramento County, whether they serve food or not, are also allowed to open again.

“I love it, I’m so happy,” said Travis Wilczynski, the owner of the Office Lounge in Sacramento. “I’m tired of sitting around home. I’m just ready to get back to work.”

Wilczynski said he is thrilled to see his regulars after months apart.

“It’s been great,” he told FOX40. “It’s like a family reunion almost. Everyone is in here, everyone is telling stories about what they did over the COVID break and it’s just great to see everyone’s faces again.”