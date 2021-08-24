Sacramento County Board of Supervisors appoints first woman as county executive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors appointed the first woman to the County Executive seat Tuesday.

During a closed session board meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to appoint Interim County Executive Ann Edwards as county executive effective Sept. 14.

According to the news release by Sacramento County, Edwards is the first woman appointed to the county executive position since the position was established in the county’s charter in 1933.

As Sacramento County’s chief executive officer, the county executive plans, organizes, directs, controls and coordinates county activities for the Board of Supervisors, according to the county website.

Edwards has been serving as Interim County Executive for the past seven months and during that time, she increased budget process transparency, organized a spending plan process to help the county apply American Rescue Plan Act Funds within the community, and increased engagement with local government and organizations, according to the release.

​According to the county website, the following offices are under Edward’s purview: