Sacramento County Board of Supervisors unanimously votes to place CEO on leave following allegations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A unanimous vote from the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has placed county Executive Navdeep Gill on paid administrative leave following several accusations of intimidation, racism and sexism.

The board also voted, with a 3-2 vote, to “publicly express no confidence in Mr. Gill’s abilities as County CEO,” according to a release from county Supervisor Phil Serna.

Serna, who was chosen as chairman of the board, says Gill has been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of “an active personnel investigation.”

The votes happened Tuesday in a closed session after a slew of accusations from Sacramento County officials, employees and community members.

A packet emailed to the board of supervisors Nov. 9 detailed claims filed with the county regarding harassment and bullying that supposedly happened to mostly female managers who tried to accelerate the county’s response to COVID-19.

“Personally, to me, he just slandered me in the meetings, which was totally unprofessional,” said Pamela Harris, Sacramento County director of nursing and Department of Health Services division manager.

Harris is one of the county employees who said Gill’s attacks were mostly aimed at Black female managers beneath him.

Other allegations include Gill not sticking to coronavirus safety measures in county meetings and sending millions meant for public health work to the sheriff’s office for salaries.

Nav Gill made it clear to me from the beginning of this pandemic that he was not pleased with my request to declare a Health Emergency. From then on, through intimidation and manipulation, he created blocks at every step in issuing Health Officer Orders. He withheld resources despite our multiple requests for funding, and sought to silence me and alienate me. All this caused me a lot of anxiety, and were it not for support from the Public Health staff and County Counsel, I would not have been able to do my job. I was also disturbed to find out that there had been discussions of getting rid of me, even though I had not done anything worth being terminated for. After the Board meetings in August, several former staff members contacted me and related similar treatment that had forced them to leave the County service. I am coming forward now because I have seen the impact of his leadership on not just me, but our ability to provide services to our community in the middle of a crisis. Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer

Supervisors Serna and Patrick Kennedy were some of the first to call for Gill’s resignation following an indoor meeting of Sacramento County department heads, during which some in attendance were not wearing masks.