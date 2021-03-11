Sacramento County Board of Supervisors vote to deny Main Jail expansion project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has voted not to move forward with expanding the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The vote was for a $10 million contract with Kitchell/CEM, Inc. to build a separate facility to expand and provide “correctional health and mental health services” as mandated by HIPAA, according to background information on the meeting agenda item. It was not intended to increase bed capacity.

The initial vote was delayed back on Jan. 26 due to complaints from the public.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Decarcerate Sacramento’s founding member, Tifanei Ressl-Moyer, told FOX40 the expansion plan would “increase the jail population.”

“The message that we hope to get across is that the proposal put in front of the Board of Supervisors today is a dangerous one and an expensive one,” Ressl-Moyer told FOX40. “And one that doesn’t really consider all the alternatives that could be available that will actually provide safety and health services to our community.”

Moving forward, the general plan will be on “reducing jail population,” Kim Nava with the County Public Information Office told FOX40 in a statement.

The County Counsel’s office will meet with the plaintiff in the 2018 Mays v. County of Sacramento case, which alleged a series of problems with the county’s jail system.

Wednesday’s vote was 4-1, with Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost of District 4 being the sole objector to deny the motion to expand.