Sacramento County breaks single-day record for virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across California, Sacramento County set a record Tuesday for new infections in a single day.

The county’s latest numbers show more than 130 people testing positive in one day, bringing the total to 2,374 cases since the pandemic began. The previous single-day record was roughly 90 cases.

“We all expected as the economy reopens, as people start to feel a false sense of safety, that we would see an increase in cases in conjunction with the increase in testing,” county spokeswoman Janna Haynes said.

Haynes explains contact tracers are working to figure out where these people caught the virus. In recent spikes, they’ve found bars, businesses and protests don’t seem to be the main cause of new cases, with most coming from close gatherings with family and friends at homes.

But what makes gathering in a home different from a gathering in a bar or restaurant?

“Any public space is being regulated by a specific set of guidelines that have been set forth by the state,” Haynes explained. “They have a full-blown checklist they have had to meet that takes into consideration social distancing, face coverings.”

Those restrictions can’t be enforced at home, graduation or birthday parties.

“They’re just not as vigilant,” Haynes said.

With this increase, Sacramento County is closely monitoring hospitalization rates which plummeted during stay at home orders. Over the last month, hospitalization rates have started to rise again with 39 cases currently in the hospital, according to county data.

For now, Sacramento hospitals still have plenty of room to treat coronavirus patients, but Haynes says it’ll take the public’s help to keep it that way.

“Continue to socially distance, even when you’re in someone’s home, wear a face covering and practice good hygiene,” Haynes said.